Raksha Bandhan 2024 | Avneet Kaur, Harleen Sethi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali: Celebs celebrate sibling bond

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan today, actors Harleen Sethi, Aditya Seal, Avneet Kaur, Pavail Gulatie, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reflect on the unique and cherished bonds they share with their siblings. Actors Avneet Kaur (L), Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (Top), Harleen Sethi (Bottom) with their siblings

Avneet Kaur

A photo of actor Avneet Kaur with her brother

Actor Avneet Kaur, 22, shares that her brother Jai, a 21-year-old professional gamer and influencer, has always had a relationship with her that feels more like a friendship than typical sibling dynamics. “It’s likely because we’re so close in age—he’s just a year younger than me. Growing up, I found I could share details with him that I wasn’t comfortable sharing with our parents. Although we have our differences—he loves going out while I’m more of a homebody—we both cherish our family time, whether it’s going out together or staying in. Jai understands me deeply and values family just as much as I do. There are times when I find myself in disagreements with mom or dad, and Jai is always the one who steps in, mediating our conversations and helping us reach a solution. Despite being younger, his wisdom and sense of responsibility never ceases to amaze me, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Harleen Sethi

A photo of actor Harleen Sethi with her brother

Harleen Sethi describes her relationship with her brother Karan Sethi, a businessman, as being “pretty much like Tom and Jerry”—they “can’t do with or without each other". “I’m Jerry (the smarter one) and he’s Tom (the emotional fool, lol). I’m the one who enjoys taking risks and making mistakes, while he’s the first to get super frustrated with my quirks. I’m more expressive and talkative, whereas he values his peace and solitude. I get excited about nature—mountains, lakes, sunsets—while he prefers nightlife, good bars, and finger foods. If I’m my dad’s favorite, he’s definitely my mom’s. Despite our differences, what binds us together is our home and our parents. We’re both deeply connected, willing to stand by each other through thick and thin, and we thrive best when there’s purity and love in our relationships. Plus, we’re both highly pampered.”

Aditya Seal

A photo of actor Aditya Seal with his sister

Aditya Seal reflects on both the differences and similarities between his personality and that of his sister, Konica Seal Shrivastav. “When she was in college, Konica rarely went out or partied, while I was the exact opposite, staying out until everyone was asleep. The roles have reversed now—she’s the one out partying while I’m the one relaxing at home. Konica was the studious one, becoming a doctor, whereas I was more into athletics and collected medals in sports. She would handle emergencies and academic matters, while I don’t think I’m even on the family’s speed dial for such situations. Despite our differences, we share some key similarities. We both have the same group of friends from college, who have remained our closest companions for years. Plus, our mutual love for cricket is unmatched—Konica watches every match, no matter the opponent." He adds, "Despite all our differences and similarities, the deep bond we share as siblings remains unbreakable.”

Pavail Gulatie

A photo of actor Pavail Gulatie with his siblings

Actor Pavail Gulatie says, “My cousins, Mishtha, who lives in Canada, and Simran, who lives in the US, and I don’t see each other often. However, when we do connect, it feels like we pick up right where we left off. The bond we share is truly beautiful. I can cry in front of them in a way I can’t with anyone else because I feel safe with them. Although my cousins are much more educated—Simran is a doctor and Mishtha has an MBA—while I am less formally educated, these differences only serve to highlight the depth of our bond. Mishtha’s adventurous spirit contrasts with my preference for staying in one place, but despite these differences, I deeply cherish the honesty and support we share.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

A photo of actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia with her brothers

Recalling childhood memories and sharing how she celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her siblings, Ahluwalia says, “My brother Advit, who is younger than me, my masi’s son Karan, who is the elder one, and I grew up together. We used to go to the Gurudwara together and celebrated all festivals as a family. Our bond was strengthened likely because of less age gap between us. While our core values and religious beliefs, influenced by our grandparents, are similar, our personalities differ. I am the most sensitive, whereas my siblings are rowdier and less open about their emotions unless they’re drunk. I also serve as the keeper of their secrets, whether related to their love lives or college antics. Now, with my cousin living in Dubai and my brother in the States for seven years, our bond is maintained through Zoom calls and updates. Despite the distance, we always pick up right where we left off. Recently, we celebrated Rakhi together for the first time in over a decade. Although it had been a long time since we were together for Rakhi, the reunion was special. To celebrate Rakhi when they’re not around, I send Rakhi postal to both of them and schedule a Zoom call for the occasion. They perform the Rakhi ceremony in front of Baba ji, I pray on the Zoom call, and then they tie the Rakhi on themselves.”