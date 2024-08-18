Raksha Bandhan special| Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar reveal their sisterly superpower

Actor Bhumi Pednekar might be a big star today, but for her baby sister, content creator Samiksha Pednekar, she will always be “my sister first”. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Samiksha says, “Growing up, Bhumi was always like this idol for me. I wanted to do what she was doing, and would follow her around during school. She is perhaps the only person I have looked up to growing up. She is my North star and continues to be so.” Raksha Bandhan special with Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar

Bhumi’s protective side comes up as Samiksha is mentioned and she says, “I would act as a shield between her and anything bad. Our relationship transitioned from being just sisters to friends after Samiksha went to law school. We became soulmates, travel partners and today, we are also business partners,” the actor says. Ask them about their childhood and Bhumi says, “I was more proper while Samiksha was the brat.” Both sisters agree that the actor was the parents’ favourite growing up, and Samiksha adds, “I still feel she gets more preferential treatment.”

One striking feature about the Pednekar sisters is their uncanny resemblance, but they don’t agree with it. “We never thought we looked alike at all. It’s actually a very recent phenomenon. But it happens on a daily basis, now more than ever. We have accepted that maybe we do look alike, but we don’t see it,” says Bhumi, while Samiksha adds, “Even when we step out internationally, people really think we are twins. People confuse me as Bhumi very often. Sometimes I give into it as I can’t explain it all the time.”

The sisters reveal that they are each other’s problem-solvers too. “Bhumi has been my sounding board for everything. So, if I am ever stuck anywhere, she has to sort the problem. I don’t know how, but she always somehow magically comes up with a solution. She is my favourite agony aunt. Whenever I am not feeling complete, I listen to her voice more than the voice in my head. On my low days, a lot of my self-love comes from her,” Samiksha shares, while Bhumi adds, “I am very impulsive and Samiksha is way more rational than me. In our fraternity, even the smallest of things can have an impact on your mental health, but Samiksha keeps me sane.”

While they are each other’s cheerleaders, the sisters also have some complaints. “Bhumi is very bad with maps. Whenever we are travelling abroad and Bhumi is the one taking us to a place, we are never reaching there. She truly can’t understand the maps,” quips Samiksha. The actor retorts saying, “I am very particular about time, and she isn’t. Her five minutes turn into hours and that’s what I tolerate about her.” Yet, the sisters do have a superpower. “We can look at each other and have a full conversation without using words," reveals Samiksha.

Reflecting on their Raksha Bandhan memories, Bhumi shares, “Ever since we were young, our mother would make us tie rakhi to each other. So, for us Raksha Bandhan is not gender bound. It’s about two siblings supporting, protecting and being there for each other. Samiksha and I, in the truest way, personify that.”