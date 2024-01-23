Randeep Hooda after visiting Ayodhya with wife Lin Laishram: Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha reinfused a sense of pride

Actor Randeep Hooda was overwhelmed with emotions to witness the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya with his wife Lin Laishram, and he says being there for the historic moment was an experience which will stay with him forever. Randeep Hooda attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya with his wife Lin Laishram

“It felt really spiritual, and proud to be a part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It was an overall overwhelming experience with the first sight of Ram Lalla and being present at the moment it happened with everyone chanting Jai Shree Ram and IAF helicopters dropping flowers over the whole ceremony,” Hooda says.

For the 47-year-old being at Ayodhya was special, as he has come back full of renewed energy. “Being there was great, positive and all imbibing energy,” he adds.

In fact, the actor feels the inauguration of Ram Mandir came with great cultural and spiritual significance.

Opening up about the same, he shares, “It’s a spiritual, cultural resurrection of our country not just in India but world over. It reinfuses a sense of pride in our heritage in all of us."

As an accomplished actor, Hooda feels art and culture contribute to the overall fabric of such religious and monumental events. “Arts and culture is the fabric of any civilisation. Such events come with a renewed sense of pride in belonging to such an ancient, rich and vibrant culture as we embrace the future as a country," he explains.

Last week, Hooda was invited to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The actor got a personal invitation a day after his fellow actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got the same.