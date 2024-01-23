More pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif together at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya surface online

Monday's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya brought several celebrities together. Among them were Ranbir Kapoor and actor-wife Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif and actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. More pictures of the celebrity couples from the ceremony have now surfaced online. Two pictures show Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in one frame. The actors dated a long time ago. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pose together for a rare pic after Ram Mandir ceremony Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Ram Mandir ceremony.

Unseen pics from Ram Mandir ceremony

A picture shows Ranbir Kapoor standing behind Alia Bhatt and trying to shield her from the crowd. While Ranbir was in a white kurta and dhoti and carried a shawl, Alia wore a Ramayan-inspired turquoise saree for the Ram Mandir ceremony. She had a braided hairstyle and carried a shawl. Katrina is seen standing behind Ranbir but maintaining a safe distance in order to not bump into him. She was looking lovely in a golden saree with a red bindi adorning her forehead. It seems the picture was clicked, when the guests were standing in a queue to leave or enter the temple.

Another picture simply shows Ranbir and Katrina in one frame.

Others celebs who attended Ram Mandir ceremony

The celebs were joined by Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani and Ayushmann Khurana. A picture of all of them posing for a group selfie also went viral. All of them looked beautiful in traditional outfits for the auspicious day of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha at the temple.

Among other celebs at the event were Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Dhanush, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Arun Govil, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher and Kailash Kher.

Anuradha Paudwal mesmerised the audience with her rendition of a Ram bhajan at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam also performed a Ram bhajan at the event.

