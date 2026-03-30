Rasha Thadani opens up on her South film debut: I enjoy how their movies are larger than life
Rasha Thadani talks about her upcoming stint in the South film industry, making her debut in the Telugu language and getting inspired from the artistes there
Just one-film-old in the industry, Rasha Thadani is set to embark on a new venture as she delves into the South cinema up next with Srinivasa Mangapuram. Recently, on her birthday this month, the makers of the movie, released a behind-the-scenes footage from the film, giving an insight into Rasha Thadani’s look. The actor is excited with the reception it has got and is looking forward to embark on this new venture.
Raring about this new stint, Rasha, who made her debut last year with Aaman Devgan co-starrer Azaad, says, “I have loved watching South cinema, be it the films of Prabhas sir, Jr NTR sir, Mahesh Babu sir, and all of them. I enjoy how all their movies are larger than life. It's just so enjoyable to be a part of.”
The 21-year-old adds, “Even their female actors, be it Rashmika Mandanna or Sreeleela, they are all so inspiring. I am so grateful that I get to be a part of a project that belongs to that cinema. I hope it all goes well.” Rasha is making her South debut in the love story which will introduce Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni. The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi who had earlier helmed the film RX 100. The official announcement for Srinivasa Mangapuram was done in November 2025.
Up next, Rasha is gearing up for the release of her second film Laikey Laikaa, which stars her opposite Abhay Verma. The first posted of the film were released early this year, and the actor is excited with the response it received. The uniqueness of the posters left the audience wondering about what the film's story is about and Rasha is glad that the audience is feeling curious about the film already. Insisting on the significance of the film, the actor says, “This film is going to be so important for me, and it already is. The director Saurabh Gupta has actually written the dialogue for Animal, and Abhay is very special. The film is going to surprise people and I hope it holds up to the expectations that people have from me.”