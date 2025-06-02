Rashami Desai on delving into Gujarati industry: The positivity that I received from the Gujarati audience is incredible

With a career spanning across mediums, actor Rashami Desai added another feather to her cap with her debut in Gujarati theatre with the play Mrs Mara Online Che. Calling it a new beginning, she says, “This is the best possible medium of acting where you learn the craft like never before. I have been inclined towards theatre in the past as well, and I am loving every bit of it.” Rashami Desai

However, performing in front of a live audience came with its own set of challenges. “The biggest pressure is the fact that it’s a live audience. While shooting in other mediums, you can have multiple cuts and retakes, but in the theatre, it has to be perfect in the first and only attempt. You need a tremendous amount of practice and rehearsal and coordination with other actors since the background doesn’t change. The stage remains the same,” Rashami Desai shares.

Apart from theatre, Rashami recently did a Gujarati film too, titled Mom Tane Nai Samjay. Rekindling her roots and serving her regional audience has been a special feeling for her. “It feels amazing, and the love and positivity that I received from the Gujarati audience is incredible. It just makes me hungrier to do even better work in this language as an artiste,” she says.

While she has worked on all mediums, be it films, television, OTT or theatre, it’s the small screen that made her a household name. But it’s been a while since she was last seen on it. Apart from small cameos in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey this year and Naagin 6 in 2022, Rashami’s last full-fledged TV role was in Naagin 4 in 2020. Has she bid adieu to the medium for good now? “I have definitely not quit television,” she states, adding, “The medium has given me so much and I can only have love and gratitude towards it. If there’s anything special that comes to me, I would love to do it. Every artiste can do every medium. Let’s be more open about this.”

Ask her if the quality of content is the issue due to which she hasn’t done a TV show in a while, and the actor says, “Entertainment industry at the end of the day is business, so when content is made, the commercial angle is taken into consideration. Maybe it’s this reason why at times, content on TV might look repetitive. But content is made catering to the preference of the audience. Of course, there’s room to do better, but I have full faith in the industry.”