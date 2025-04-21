Richa Chadha: Every woman first must see a complete woman in her own self and then try to be a mother

Actor Richa Chadha recently shared a note on her Instagram, talking about battling anxiety post embracing motherhood. Richa and husband, actor Ali Fazal, welcomed their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal in July last year. While she penned down her feelings about the emotions she is feeling post motherhood, the actor insists that before trying to be a mother, every woman must feel complete in themselves first. Richa Chadha on motherhood(Photo: Instagram)

“As beautiful a thing motherhood is, every woman first must see a complete woman in her own self and then try to be a mother. If you are an unhappy woman, you'd be an unhappy mother. And to be a happy woman, you need to have a sense of purpose and accomplishment in your own life. I've always looked up to it like that,” Richa Chadha says, adding that she doesn’t feel much change in her sense of purpose since Zuneyra’s birth. “I don't think that I’ve changed much because I'm a mom, and even if I have, it has been for the better,” she says, adding that the legacy she leaves behind for her daughter though her work is something currently not on her mind.

Richa has been on a maternity break since her daughter’s birth. While many actors jump back into work quite quickly post delivery, Richa wants to take her time. “I very consciously chose to take this break, not because I am an old school in that way, but because as mammals, the role of the mother in the first few months is very critical for the baby,” she shares, adding that she is now looking for more acting work: “Till now, I was just focusing on production and other things that would help my company grow. But now that my daughter is eight-months-old, I am actively looking for work myself.”

Talking of production, Richa raves about being in business with her spouse. “There has always been a professional gelling between us, otherwise, we would not have started our company together because it's very difficult to keep things going well that way. We have similar interests in culture and art, and it's not very for me to bounce off ideas with Ali. We’ve always done that, even before when we were not famous. I'm able to work with him and enjoy my working experience and creation with him because he has similar aesthetics to mine,” she ends.