Sai Godbole performs a song for Lauv with lyrics of his popular song titles

Singer Sai Godbole met up with American singer-songwriter Lauv during his maiden trip to India. He was in the country to perform at Lollapalooza India, powered by BookMyShow, last week. Sometime last year, Sai went viral for her song that she created using all of singer Arijit Singh’s song titles. On a similar note, she created a song using Lauv using the titles of his songs as well. To show his appreciation for his fan, he sang I Like Me Better in return. Sai Godbole with Lauv

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sai Godbole with Lauv

Speaking to us exclusively, Sai shared her “surreal” experience at getting the opportunity to sing for Steal The Show, Love U Like That singer: “He listened to every word [I sang] very intently and was all ears the entire time. He really liked my song. I am elated!”

A teenage dream come true, Sai said, “I was 17 when I heard I Like Me Better and I instantly fell in love with the song. Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine I would get to sing it with him.” Ask what the two singers talked about and she said, “I told him that I loved how personal his writing feels, which is what makes his music authentic.” Complimenting her voice, Sai adds that he said her “voice was pretty”.