Did Saif Ali Khan subtly weigh in on Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spirit row?: 'I hate coming home and...'

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas were set to reunite on screen once again following their Kalki 2898 AD stint. The actor and mother of one, was officially brought on board for the Prabhas-starrer Spirit, earlier this month, set to be helmed by Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Did Saif Ali Khan subtly side with Deepika Padukone over her Spirit controversy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

However, in a matter of a few weeks things seemed to have soured to a point of controversy. Trouble seemingly began when Deepika, as per multiple media reports, allegedly made work demands that were taxing to Sandeep's sensibilities. A fat ₹20 crore fee, 8-hour work days and an alleged refusal to mouth dialogues in Telugu, collectively got the director's goat. Soon enough, reports started circulating about Deepika having walked out of the film. What really sealed the controversy in though, was the overnight announcement crowning Triptii Dimri as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

Things seemingly got worse when Sandeep himself penned an all but direct jab at Deepika, alleging she has disclosed details of the film whilst also running a PR campaign directed against Triptii — he also went so far as to conclude the note with the saying, "khundak mein billi khamba noche".

In the days that followed, many have directly or indirectly, weighed in on the Deepika-Vanga row. For instance Ajay Devgn and Kajol were the first to state how much of the industry is sympathetic to demands of work-life balance, especially when the actors in question having young kids at home. The latest to join the list may just be Saif Ali Khan.

During a recent chat at the Arab Media Summit, Saif reflected on the importance of choosing to give time to his family, despite pressing work schedules. “I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, 'No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them' ", he said, adding, "We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don't work. That time is sacred. I'm at that crazy age where I have to call both my mom and my children. You think it’s just your parents you have to check on — then you realise it's both".

His parting shot? “Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family”, shared Saif.