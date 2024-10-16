‘Saif from Dil Chahta Hai’: Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his screen debut with an ad, reminds fans of young Saif Ali Khan

When Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath (2018), not just fans but even celebs couldn’t get over how similar she looks to her mother Amrita Singh. In fact, while announcing her second film Simmba (2018), filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh even made a hilarious video where they mistook Sara for Amrita. But even after so many years, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s obvious resemblance to their parents Amrita and Saif Ali Khan continues to stun netizens. That’s exactly what happened when Ibrahim made his screen debut this morning. Ibrahim Ali Khan reminds fans of young Saif Ali Khan in his first ad

No, we are not talking about the star kid’s Bollywood debut but an ad where he has flaunted his acting chops on screen for the first time ever. Under several of Ibrahim’s photographs on social media, many internet users have claimed that he looks more like Saif than Saif himself. Well, after this new advertisement, fans are convinced that Ibrahim is a carbon copy of Saif from the 90s. Gushing over Ibrahim’s look, one social media user shared, “Close enough, welcome back young Saif,” whereas another fan pointed out: “Looks like Saif from his Dil Chatha Hai days.”

A movie buff joked, “Bollywood casting the same actor as father and son seemed funny—until we saw Saif and Ibrahim! Bollywood was just preparing us😂,” while another comment read: “MORE SAIF THAN SAIF HIMSELF 🔥.” Many even expressed their excitement for Ibrahim’s much-awaited Bollywood debut. For instance, one netizen shared, “Cant wait to see him in a movie honestly!,” whereas another called Ibrahim: “The future of Bollywood.” An internet user even predicted: “In the coming time, Bollywood is going to get a very good and beautiful talented actor.😍😍.”

Well, we too are eagerly waiting for Ibrahim’s acting debut. According to reports, he will soon enter Bollywood as an actor with a Dharma Productions film tentatively titled Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol.