‘Samay Raina will be back’: Ranveer Allahbadia shares endearing update; sends love to Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija

Earlier this year, some of the most popular YouTubers of our country found themselves embroiled in an unexpected controversy after a particularly infamous episode of India’s Got Latent. We are talking about Samay Raina’s show, where he was joined by Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh on the judges’ panel for a bonus episode. After Ranveer’s inappropriate ‘sex with parents’ remark, the show came under fire and all involved got into trouble with the law. Well, earlier this month Ranveer finally made a comeback with his podcast, closely followed by Apoorva’s return to social media. Much to the delight of fans, BeerBiceps has now shared an endearing post giving an update about his ‘brother’ Samay. Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina

Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Ranveer Allahbadia if he’s in touch with Samay Raina. Replying to this question with an unseen Ghibli AI image of the two, BeerBiceps shared, “Samay will be back 🔥 All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us 🙏❤️.” Also sending love to Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer wrote, “Just wanna say, love you @ashishchanchlani & @the.rebel.kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai…”

Ranveer Allahbadia's Ask Me Anything session

Apart from this endearing post for his friends, Ranveer revealed how he lost health, money, peace, mental health, opportunity, repute, his parents' contentment and much more after the controversy. But he added that he gained toughness, spiritual growth and transformation from everything that the incident put him through. Ranveer shared, “Will slowly work towards getting back everything that's lost. Let the work speak🙏.” Talking about how much his parents suffered after his appearance on India's Got Latent and the controversy that followed, Ranveer revealed that it was tough but they are getting past it. The YouTuber wrote, “Both my parents are warriors. That's where I get my mentality from!”

Well, fans are now eagerly waiting for Samay Raina’s comeback!