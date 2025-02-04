Sandra Bullock warns fans about imposters posing as the actor on social media: ‘It is my deep concern’

Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock is known for maintaining a private life, but on Monday, she felt the need to address a growing issue—fraudulent social media accounts impersonating her. In a statement to People magazine, the 60-year-old expressed deep concern over the impact of these scams. "My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern. And there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter," she stated. Sandra Bullock released a statement warning people about scams coming from social media accounts impersonating her.

The Miss Congeniality star made it clear that she does not have any social media presence, warning the public that any account claiming to be her is fake. "Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me," she emphasized.

Bullock’s statement came shortly after her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, spoke out against these fraudulent accounts. She had taken to social media to voice her frustration, explaining how scammers create fake profiles and deceive unsuspecting victims into believing they are in contact with her or Sandra.

According to Bullock-Prado, these fake accounts have led to alarming situations, including men believing they have developed relationships with her sister through private messages. In some cases, victims have been tricked into sending large sums of money. "I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake 'me's, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown assed woman," she wrote.

She also clarified that she maintains only one official account, which is focused on her personal interests. "When I report," Bullock-Prado continued, "I also report to a security service that gives the account addresses directly to a Meta employee. These accounts are run by crime rings. They also run fake groups where a fake me posts 'official statements.' Not me. This is my only account and y'all know it's about baking, cooking, animals, and gardening. I'm a grown assed middle aged woman with a life and I don't troll around at 54 DMing people."

Bullock-Prado encouraged users to take action against these scammers by reporting and blocking suspicious accounts. "If you see a fake account, are friended or messaged by one, report and block," she urged. She revealed that she has remained on Facebook primarily to monitor these fraudulent activities for her own awareness.

Additionally, she disclosed that the issue had escalated to the point where local law enforcement had to be involved. "The only reason I stay on FB is to monitor this for my own knowledge so I am aware of the danger coming at me (and yes, because of these scams, I've had to involve local law enforcement and they've been outstanding)."

Both Bullock and her sister are taking steps to combat the situation, raising awareness about the dangers of social media impersonation and urging people to stay vigilant.