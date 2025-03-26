Selena Gomez admits getting tad bitter over comments about her weight: ‘Nobody cares about those things with men’

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about the challenges of being a high-profile woman in the age of social media and the toll it has taken on her. During a conversation on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Only Murders in the Building star and her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, discussed online negativity. While Benny admitted that he avoids reading negative comments and is largely indifferent to public opinion, Selenahad a different outlook. Selena Gomez opened up about receiving negative comments about her looks on social media(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"I was also going to point out that women have it much worse," she remarked. "From my perspective it's pretty wild, and I think this isn't news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they're wearing to everything.”

Unlike Benny, Selena acknowledged that she does sometimes come across critical remarks about herself. “When I get prepared for an event, 90 percent of the time I'm just like, ‘I just hope I can take the picture and sit down,’” she admitted. However, she added, "It's the character that gets judged, it's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough."

The Emilia Pérez actor reflected on the scrutiny she faces, saying, "There's just so many different things that come up in my face that I can't help but see, but I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn't add to your life, but it's just so difficult. From the choices of people you date — it's like nobody cares about those kind of things with men."

She also addressed the ongoing criticism of her weight, something she has been open about in the past. Selena, who has lupus, has previously spoken about how her medication affects her body. “Oh yeah, my weight's a big one too,” she said. “Everyone just has something to say and it's really making me sad and — not even sad ‘cause, I'm not a victim, everyone — I just think it's made me a tad bitter, and I feel really guilty for saying that, but it's true.”

Despite the negativity, the I Said I Love You First singer has found ways to manage it. "I had to stop after a while, and I still take breaks completely because I'm human, so of course sometimes I read things, but I do most of the time ignore most of everything," she shared. At present, she has distanced herself from social media. "I don't have anything on my phone at the moment."

Selen concluded on a measured note, saying, "So there are ways to combat it. I'm not in like a 'I hate it' — I understand the power of what social media is, it's just tricky."