SRK X Diljit Dosanjh's Don-coded music video teaser will give you goosebumps: Is it for Suhana Khan's King?

Does Diljit Dosanjh also have 24 hours a day just like the rest of us? SRK X Diljit Dosanjh teaser for 'Don' music video will give you goosebumps(Photos: Instagram, X)

It's really something to ponder over given the rate at which the Dil Luminati star is accelerating his global domination. 2024 has been a big year for Diljit. Not that he needed international ratification — his overwhelming fan base the world over is enough for that — but most would consider his late night show debut on Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, quite a highlight. Well, Diljit is far past that. Not only is he zooming through the India leg of his Dil Luminati tour, but somehow, he has managed to churn out yet another music video, in collaboration with none other than the King himself, Shah Rukh Khan.

A sveltely shot teaser was shared by the global star today, showing him traversing the skies and the seas. The aesthetic has got Diljit written all over it, but what has really got everybody in a chokehold in SRK's majestic voiceover. What's even more exciting is that the lines are very, VERY Don-coded. Sample this: "Tumhara mujh tak pohochna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai".

Chills right? It's also very fitting, considering the track is literally titled Don. From the looks of it, in a December surprise for his fans, the music video is set to drop tomorrow, Friday the 13th. Trust Diljit to successfully make a icy cool aesthetic out of this as well.

Is the Don music video for King?

For starters, SRK will soon be collaborating with director Sujoy Ghosh for their next venture, titled King. Also starring in the film is Suhana Khan, making it an even more exciting collaboration for fans of the veteran star. While King is far away from release, part of Diljit's caption for his teaser drop carries the lines "...ONE & ONLY KING 👑 @iamsrk". This has led many to speculate a connection between this and the Sujoy Ghosh film, still in its nascent stages.

While we can't say for sure if SRK X Diljit is a random winter treat for fans or a big reveal for King, watching the teaser drop will surely give you a heady kick!