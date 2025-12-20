Shanaya Kapoor breaks silence on her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's underperformance: It does hurt you but…

Shanaya Kapoor might come from the mighty Kapoor lineage, but that didn't actually give her an easy start in the Hindi film business. The actor has had multiple films announced and then shleved eventually, including Bedhadak and Vrushabha. This year, she finally made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey . However, the film underperformed at the box office, not giving her the start she was hoping for. But Shanaya Kapoor is unperturbed.

“Of course, what happens commercially does hurt you a little. You want people to go watch your work in the theatres. But the love I got was so much. It was everything I was waiting for and when the moment came that my movie was out there, for me that was everything,” she says.

The actor reveals that she was getting condolence messages from people, but she wasn’t looking at the situation in a negative way. “While I was getting messages like ‘It’s okay’, ‘things will get well’, there was this kid in me that was just beaming with joy that my film is out now. Whatever the fate of this film has been, I was giving my all and I've done it, it's so much and honestly, I'm so proud of it,” she says.