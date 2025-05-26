Shanaya Kapoor listens to THIS Alia Bhatt song every day; manifests working with Ranveer Singh in throwback video

In 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar announced Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film Bedhadak. Sadly, it was shelved. But after patiently waiting for three long years, Shanaya is finally ready to begin her journey in the land of cinema, with the upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. She has also wowed netizens with a teaser of her next film with Adarsh Gourav, titled Tu Yaa Main. As fans eagerly wait to witness Shanaya shine onscreen, we have now come across throwback clips of the newcomer being herself, and it is an absolute treat. Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

A few months ago, Shanaya Kapoor featured on the cover of Elle. In a behind the scenes interview, she answered rapid fire questions which helped fans know her better. In a clip which has now resurfaced on social media, Shanaya named the go-to song she listens to, in order to keep her energy up on set. The star kid revealed, “You know that song from Student of the Year when Alia's dancing, ‘Tareef karoon kya uski, jisne tujhe banaya Shanaya, Shanaya’. Of course, I listen to that everyday.” For the uninitiated, the track Tareef Karoon Kya Uski was Alia Bhatt’s introduction song in her debut film Student of the Year (2012). Interestingly, rumours suggest that Shanaya has apparently bagged a double role in KJo's Student of the Year 3. However, this report is yet to be confirmed.

In another clip from the interview which has been doing the rounds of social media, Shanaya revealed she had a fangirl moment with actor Ranveer Singh. She went on to manifest a film with the Bollywood heartthrob. Shanaya shared, “Yes, I have. Unfortunately it was not on my set, very sad I am about that. It was Rocky Aur Rani set where I met Ranveer Singh. But, you guys never know. I might be doing a film with him and I'll be on my set.”

Ahead of her movie debut, Shanaya recently starred in Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Indian singer Guru Randhawa’s music video, Vibe. The song received mixed reactions with some comparing Shanaya to Katrina Kaif and others calling her ‘Bhumi Pednekar lite’.