Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor has a hilarious reply to fans asking for her Aadhaar card photo: ‘Bardaash nahi kar paoge’

ByMahima Pandey
Aug 31, 2024 01:18 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor’s witty reply to a fan asking for her Aadhaar card photo is way too relatable

Apart from being a versatile actor, Shraddha Kapoor is known for her vibrant and bubbly personality. This is a major reason why fans had almost as much fun witnessing her on the promotions of Stree 2 as they did while watching the blockbuster hit horror comedy in theatres. Well, the comment section of her social media posts is no different. Shraddha often interacts with her fans, entertaining them with her funny one-liners. Just last night, the actor shared a collage of throwback snaps from the sets of Stree (2018) with producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik.

Shraddha Kapoor's fun interaction with fans on social media
Shraddha Kapoor's fun interaction with fans on social media

 

Along with this post, Shraddha shared, “6 saal puraane photos, pehli “Stree” ke dauraan humaare “Stree” aur “Stree 2” ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath 🔥Thank you Dinoo aur Amar @amarkaushik mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab “Stree” picharon mein shamil karne 🙏🏼.” In the comment section below, some wondered why the actor was still awake whereas others asked her for an update on Stree 3. But Shraddha, just like us, was most amused by netizens who asked her to upload the picture on her Aadhaar card.

Shraddha Kapoor interacting with a fan
Shraddha Kapoor interacting with a fan

 

For instance, one social media user stated: “Apna adhar card ka photo aur upload kr do 😂😂.” Tackling this request in the most hilarious manner, Shraddha replied, “usmein itni khoobsurat lag rahi hoon, bardaash nahi kar paoge 😅😂.” When asked ‘Adhar Card me kesi dikti ho😂’, the actor referred to a song in her recently released film and replied, “itni khoobsurat ki aap gaoge, koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai 😋.” In Stree 2, we saw Varun Dhawan aka Bhediya from his 2022 film wooing Stree Shraddha on the track Khoobsurat.

Comment section of Shraddha Kapoor's post
Comment section of Shraddha Kapoor's post

 

On the personal front, Shraddha is currently gearing up to move into a new house. As HT City reported earlier, the actor will be renting a luxurious apartment in the same building as Akshay Kumar, who also had a cameo in Stree 2. How exciting is that!

News / HTCity / Cinema / Shraddha Kapoor has a hilarious reply to fans asking for her Aadhaar card photo: 'Bardaash nahi kar paoge'
