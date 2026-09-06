Singer Akriti Kakar: Even established singers struggle for opportunities; films and indie songs both are tough to crack

Singer Akriti Kakar, known for tracks such as Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2014) and Iski Uski (2 States, 2014) says that even established artistes continue to face challenges in the music industry. From landing playback opportunities to making independent music click, singers continue to face uncertainty. Akriti Kakkar The 40-year-old, who recently released her song Oh Jaanu with Euphoria member Palash Sen, points out that playback singing comes with too many variables. “Sometimes I just have to wait for a music director to call me for a song in a film. Even when I get the opportunity, there’s no guarantee that the song will make it to the final film. And even if it does, you never know whether the film or the song will work,” she says.

With independent music offering an alternative, Kakar believes artistes should take charge of creating their own opportunities rather than waiting for that one breakthrough song. “The only thing in the hand of a singer is to do their best, that’s it! So why not use that energy for your own song, alongside being called by other people? Otherwise, I will just keep waiting for that one life-changing song,” says the singer. However, she believes luck plays a major role in determining whether an independent song finds an audience. “There are so many songs being released every day and there’s every chance of your song getting lost in the crowd. It can be discouraging, and at times, the thought of giving up and not doing it again comes to the mind. But as singers, our karma is to keep trying,” she says.