Dhoomsday composer Palash Sen: Musicians are not taking what is rightfully theirs'

Singer and music composer Palash Sen is back with his music and this time with his band Euphoria’s ninth album titled Dhoomsday. The singer known for belting out soulful tracks in the independent music space has always voiced his concern over fellow musicians not claiming their rightful space, especially in the Bollywood play back industry. Palash Sen's latest album Dhoomsday has released

Palash strongly believes that musicians in Bollywood need to be more in front of audience and claim the recognition they deserve.

Also Read | Euphoria band singer Palash Sen: Bollywood and music labels have been unfair to me, but the audience never let me down

“In Bollywood you become the voice of someone else. This is not my criticism of the system. It’s just that I am not comfortable with it. I’ve always believed that a singer should be a play-front person instead of being a playback person and eventually when you go to get on stage and sing the same songs that you were doing as a playback why not do it from the beginning only,” wonders Palash.

Reflecting on the system of hierarchy in the Bollywood, Palash questions why teams behind the film’s music is not seen in the limelight, and wonders, “ I really don’t know why musicians are not taking what is rightfully theirs, and they have a place in the sun also. You just have to go and take it.”

“If you see all these Bollywood releases, you never get to see the musicians. You never do! You only see the actors or directors etc but never see the musicians. The only time off late I’ve seen the musicians on stage was for Dhurandhar, and hat’s off to Aditya Dhar for it for giving their respect to not only to Shashwat Sachdev, but he gave it to all the musicians, singers, everybody who worked on the music, and that is so great but that doesn’t happen every day,” says Palash.

Coming back to his album Dhoomsday, a nod to be previous albums Dhoom and Dhoom Again, Palash is excited to bring this one with multiple collaborations.

“The whole world is only looking at war and calamity everywhere with people looking at their doom and this title was by way to say Euphoria is still looking at our dhoom and that’s why Doomsday. The greatest thing that we’ve done with this album is that every song is a collab, every one of them, and you know we’ve got.

"Artists from all across, you know, the Akriti Kakkar, Shalmali Kholgade, and so many more,” he concludes