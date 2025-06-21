Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha reveals he attended Zaheer Iqbal and her wedding: 'At the end of the day…'

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 21, 2025 02:13 PM IST

Did Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Kussh Sinha skip her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal? Kussh breaks his silence on rumours

Almost a year ago, another star couple of Tinsel Town said ‘I do’ in front of their friends and family before riding into the sunset towards their happily ever after. We are talking about actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who got married after dating for 7 long years. When the news of their wedding surfaced, it was accompanied by certain reports of Sonakshi’s family being unhappy with the union. Later Sonakshi’s actor-turned-politician father Shatrughan Sinha clarified that these were baseless rumours. In fact, he was very much present at the wedding to bless his daughter and son-in-law. However, rumours continued to claim that Sonakshi’s brother Kussh Sinha was not a part of her happy day. Well, Kussh has now broken his silence on this controversy.

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha talks about her wedding
Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha talks about her wedding

In a recent chat with News18, Shatrughan Sinha’s son Kussh Sinha clarified that he was present at his sister Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding last year. He was quoted saying, “There was a lot of talk about me not attending my sister’s wedding, and honestly, that was fake news. I don’t know who put out those articles. I had clarified last year itself, I was there. I attended the wedding. That’s all I’ll say on that. She’s my sister, and at the end of the day, I respect and love her.” Kussh went on to add that controversies and trolling don’t bother him.

The Sinhas
The Sinhas

Sonakshi and Zaheer are currently busy enjoying wedding bliss and togetherness, as they continue to set couple goals for the rest of us with their beautiful love story. Back in October last year, there were rumours which suggested that Sonakshi is pregnant and ready to welcome her first baby with Zaheer. But these reports turned out to be fake. Next week on Monday, June 23, the love birds will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. We wish Sonakshi and Zaheer all the happiness and love!

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, which marks Kussh Sinha's directorial debut. The film is set to release on June 27.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha reveals he attended Zaheer Iqbal and her wedding: 'At the end of the day…'
