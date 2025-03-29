Sonu Sood's wife Sonali discharged from hospital after road accident, actor confirms

The Sood household has been recovering from a testing phase in the last week. Sonali, wife of actor Sonu Sood, had to be rushed to the hospital after a car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on March 24. She was travelling along with her sister and nephew. Sonu Sood with wife Sonali

After we reported on March 26 that she is on the road to recovery, we now have another update. We have got to know that she has been discharged from the Nagpur hospital she was admitted in. When HT City reaches out to Sonu, he confirms, “She is doing great, and has got discharged.”

Sonali has been a co-producer on films starring Sonu in the past, such as Tutak Tutak Tutiya (2016), and the recent actioner Fateh. The couple is parents to two sons- Ayaan and Eshaan.