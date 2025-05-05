Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on daughter Kaveri's acting debut: Social media's cruel towards newcomers

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, in a career that has spanned more than three decades, has tried her hand at other things too, apart from acting- music, and more recently, hosting her own podcast show on YouTube, The Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Show. Her daughter Kaveri also seems to be following in her footsteps. After pursuing a career in music, Kaveri made her acting debut this year with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. Suchitra with daughter Kaveri

Ask Suchitra about Kaveri's decision and she says she is happy with her daughter’s choice: “She is at such an early stage of her career. She got an offer while studying in Boston. As an artist, you should take the best opportunities that come your way. Her film was always meant to be direct to OTT, so there was no confusion on that part. It’s the greatest platform for actors, filmmakers. You do your job here, whereas in theatres, there are big risks involved. I am very happy she made her debut the way she did.”

The 49-year-old was impressed with Kaveri's performance in her debut film, directed by Kunal Kohli and co-starring Vardhan Puri. “She surprised and delighted me because she had never shown any interest in acting before. She took to it like fish in water and I'm confident she is only going to get better,” Suchitra says.

Suchitra began her entertainment career at the age of 12, while Kaveri entered the industry in her twenties. She agrees that there’s a contrast in the way today’s newcomers are treated, facing far greater scrutiny, especially with social media in the mix. “The way social media treats newcomers is cruel and unnecessary. A lot of it just stems from jealousy and negativity. It’s like a free for all. Arre, khud kuch karke dikhao phir dusron ko bolo! Every kid, wherever they are from, you are going and commenting on them. Atleast they made an effort. One doesn’t have to respond to all that nonsense,” she says.

How did Kaveri cope? Suchitra adds, “She finds all this trolling amusing, and says ‘mumma don’t people have something better to do?’ She’s very mature, an old soul with a baby face and heart.”