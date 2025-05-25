Sudhanshu Pandey on his musical collaboration with Asha Bhosle: She has the energy of a 25-yr-old

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey is excited these days. Reason: Band of Boys, the Hindi music band he is a part of, is collaborating with the legendary singer, Asha Bhosle, for their next single. He says that the collaboration has a deeper emotional significance: “When Band of Boys was launched in 2002, it was Asha ji who encouraged us. In a way, you can say that we were born into this world of music with her blessing.” Sudhanshu Pandey and Asha Bhosle

Apart from Sudhanshu, the band includes actor Karan Oberoi, singer-music director Siddharth Haldipur, and singer Chaitanya (Chin2 Bhosle), who is also Asha’s grandson. While Sudhanshu had taken a break from the band to focus on his acting career, he reunited with them last year.

Talking about the upcoming single, which will be released on YouTube, he says that Asha has lent her incredible energy to it. “Her age has nothing to do with her energy levels. She is as vibrant and as focused as a 25-year-old. At 92, she is an example for so many of us,” says Sudhanshu.

Recalling his experience of working with the music legend, Sudhanshu says, “Keeping her age in mind, we didn't want her to travel or do too much. We shot some beautiful stuff in her Mumbai home, as she was kind enough to invite us into her house. Artistes such as Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar are legends. The only thing we can do is try and absorb their energy as much as possible. Every time we met her, provided an opportunity to know more about how things functioned back in the day.”

Ask why he took a break from the band for a few years and the 50-year-old shares, “I was already married and had a child. So, I had to make sure I earned enough to survive in a city like Mumbai. In India, bands don’t earn like they do in the West.” He adds, “Music is my passion, not my profession. I will always be an actor.”

On the acting front, after wrapping up TV series Anupamaa, Sudhanshu is now in a transitional phase. “It was my first daily soap, and it did well for everyone involved. For the last eight months, I haven’t taken up any work. I’m waiting for something good on OTT or in films. Television requires a lot of time,” he concludes.