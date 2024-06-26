There has been a paradigm shift in my career says, Sam Bahadur actor Rohan Verma

The Murder In Mahim actor Rohan Verma feels his choice of consciously picking diverse characters has led to a paradigm shift in his career. Actor Rohan Verma

“I still consider myself a beginner and whatever comes my way I try to take up projects that have something mind-boggling to offer the new age audience. Things have changed swiftly of late and so has the entertainment industry. The tagline ‘content is the king’ is no gimmick, as an actor, writer or maker one must evolve. I too have been going with the flow for the last few years. Trust me, if you don't offer anything interesting and unique, the audience will move on to the next and you will be left behind,” says the Sam Bahadur (2023) actor who was in Lucknow for a shoot of a web series.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

In the small span of his career Verma is glad to have worked with some big names. “Getting to work with directors including Meghna Gulzar, Ken Ghosh, Sumit Saxena and now Sudhir Mishra has not been an easy-breezy opportunity. I had to move meticulously as actors like me have very limited options. Thankfully, the right chord got struck and one after another, things fell into place. Be it my shrewd lover of Kaalkoot (2023) or a college student of Murder In Mahim, who wants to come out open about his sexuality, or playing the pivotal role Lieutenant General Attiqur Rahman in Sam Bahadur, it has been a memorable transition for me.”

The State of Siege: Temple Attack (2021) actor is excited about the projects slated for a release soon. “Films Ul-Jalool Ishq, Ishq Jhamela, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair starring Akshay (Kumar, actor) sir and a few more will surely add a lot to my career graph that’s more the reason I have put everything else in my life on hold to focus on work. Ek baar sab ache se set ho jaaye I will surely talk about my personal life too but abhi kuch hai hi nai except kaam aur kaam,” he ends.