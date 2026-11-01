Tia Bajpai returns to hometown Lucknow: Festive season is special

Actor and singer Tia Bajpai is striking the perfect balance between work and celebration this festive season. With Diwali just round the corner, her heart, she says, brings her straight back to her hometown, Lucknow. “Festivities mean ‘ghar’ — that’s my reality forever.” Actor Tia Bajpai

Currently wrapping up work and household duties, Tia is soaking in the grand festivities. “After balancing live gigs and track promos, this period is always reserved for family. This festival season is deeply special to me,” says Tia. “My mother is half Bengali, so the entire month — stretching from Navratri and Durga Puja right through to Diwali — is a massive celebration at home. I make it a point to be here during this time, enjoy the vibe, and just chill with my loved ones.”

Festive prep in the Bajpai household got an early start this year, complete with a fresh look for the home. “We actually renovated our house recently, so all the heavy cleaning and setup are completely sorted,” Tia shares.

“We decorate the house right at the beginning of Durga Puja, and the lights and setup stay on all the way through Diwali. It turns the whole month into one continuous celebration.”

While festive outfit hunting usually keeps everyone busy at the last minute, Tia says she had planned ahead. “Our shopping usually starts by late September for both Puja and Diwali. Because of my song release and travel schedule, I made sure to wrap up my shopping early so I don’t have to stress about it now. Now, I can just enjoy the festival!”

When in Lucknow during the festive season, staying on a strict diet, she says, takes a back seat. Tia candidly admits that the concept of a single ‘cheat day’ doesn’t apply when she’s home. “Honestly, it’s not a cheat day, it’s a cheat month!” laughs Tia.

She adds, “The food in Lucknow is simply delicious. From local pani puri and basket chaat to khaste and samosas, I love indulging in every bite. Plus, with guests visiting constantly, there is always something delicious being whipped up at home. Sara meetha toh ghar mein banta hai — all of it — as my mother and I prefer pure ingredients to be used, so sab khud hi banate hain, and it’s actually fun too as we bond over food. From now until Diwali, it’s all about family, friends, great food and pure festive joy.”

On the work front, she’s awaiting the release of her horror-thriller Lilly Rose- Chapter 1. Her last release was her single Maa Asche during Durga Puja this year.