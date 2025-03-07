Varun Dhawan’s latest joke on name mix-up with Varun Chakravarthy leaves fans in splits: ‘Take more wickets in final'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan just made an already hilarious mix-up even funnier. After fans mistakenly confused him with Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, the 37-year-old actor decided to take the joke up a notch—by photoshopping his face onto the cricketer’s. Varun Dhawan’s spin on the Chakravarthy mix-up has fans reacting hilariously on social media.

"Since the internet is having fun I decided to join in. All the best to the boys in blue and the other VARUN to shine bright on Sunday let’s go 🇮🇳," Dhawan wrote, sharing a video of Chakravarthy dismissing Will Young during India’s group-stage clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

His playful response instantly won over social media, with many praising his sense of humor. “So proud of you can't wait for u to take more wickets Sunday,” wrote one fan in the comment section on Instagram. “Varun bhai Final me 5 se jyada wicket lena (Varun take more than 5 wickets in the final),” wrote another user. One user joked on the new nickname coined by netizens after this joke. “Varun dha one mystery baller,” they wrote on Instagram.

The mix-up started when Chakravarthy took the crucial wicket of Australian batsman Travis Head during India’s semifinal against Australia on Tuesday in Dubai.

The next day, Dhawan posted a series of shirtless pictures on Instagram, flaunting his chiseled abs with the caption, “Training season. Training with injuries.” While fans flooded the comments with compliments on his fitness, some hilariously continued to congratulate him for taking Travis Head’s wicket.

Adding to the fun, Varun Chakravarthy himself joined in on the joke, commenting, “Well bowled bhaiya,” along with a folded hands and smiley emoji. His response only made things funnier, sending fans into a frenzy over the unexpected crossover.

India will face New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place in Dubai on Sunday.