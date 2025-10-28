Vivek Oberoi on Ramayana, Mastii 4: Ramayana is going to to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics

Vivek Oberoi has had a tumultuous journey in showbiz, but currently, he is in a great phase with some of the biggest projects in his upcoming filmography. While he will next be seen in Mastii 4, he also is part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, and was recently announced to have joined the Prabhas-starrer Spirit by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vivek Oberoi (Photo: Instagram)

“I was just having this conversation with my wife. It’s really strange and they say the universe works on vibrations and how you feel. When you’re so at ease with yourself, when you’re not desperate or not worried, stressing about your career, just floating, relaxed and getting great films, great offers, listening to a lot of scripts and having the luxury of choosing to pursue it from a passion perspective rather than a compulsion, it’s amazing,” he says.

Talking about Ramayana, he shares, “What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX, and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that’s what’s exciting.”

Vivek reveals that he has donated his fee from the film to a worthy cause. “I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer. I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang, ” he shares, adding, “There is always the battle between whether Ramayana is mythological or historical, we believe it is historic, and it was great working on it. I was so happy and it was a lot of fun working with the whole crew, Namit, Nitesh, (actors) Yash, Rakul (Preet Singh). I still have a couple of days shoot left.”

As for his next outing, Mastii 4, Vivek calls it a reunion of friends. “It was like a homecoming, a reunion of schoolmates. It has been 21 years since we did the first film and the chemistry, the timing with Riteish (Deshmukh), Aftab (Shivdasani) and Milap (Milan Zaveri), who is directing and writing this one, it was amazing. It was iconic and so much fun,” he ends.