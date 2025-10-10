World Mental Health Day 2025| Rhea Chakraborty opens up on her battle with PTSD, getting her passport back

Rhea Chakraborty has gone through a lot in the last five years, impacting not just her personal and professional life but also her mental health. While she could have easily broken down due to it all, she chose to fight it and today, she stands strong advocating for mental health awareness. Rhea Chakraborty (Photo: Instagram)

On World Mental Health Day today, Rhea Chakraborty shares her own experience with mental health issues us. “I suffered from PTSD and at the slightest things, like if a person even ran towards me to open a door, I used to feel so panicky. I used to get lactic acid build up in my calves because PTSD activates your fight or flight response; you are constantly in that survival mode. Over a period of time my gut got affected, because the gut is your second brain. I changed my lifestyle completely for two years. I turned vegetarian and I used to only eat khichdi,” she shares.

Commenting on the situation in the current scenario, Rhea adds, “I feel that the mental health crisis is a pandemic and everyone is going through it. I can tell you someone as young as 15-16 today will be like ‘I have anxiety’ because of the hustle culture. There is a pressure to do so much all the time.”

While she admits that the conversation and awareness around mental health has improved, the public apprehension still persists. “There's still a stigma around mental health. Talking about one's experiences, whether it's anxiety, depression, PTSD, or any trauma, it's still frowned upon. While there is a section of society that has understood that mental health problems are real, the biggest problem that we, as a society, face is judgement.”

Rhea asserts the importance of therapy too: “I have done therapy for three-and-a-half years and there was a time when I did therapy every week. Every Wednesday at 4pm for two years and four months non-stop, I did not miss a single session. Therapy really saved me, so people who say that therapy is nonsense, I don't believe that.”

Giving her two cents on what we need to do to improve the situation of mental health crisis, Rhea says, “It's just about becoming more aware and understanding. This should be treated like any physical ailment. If someone has cancer, we don't judge it. So, in a way, this is a cancer of the mind. If people start viewing it this way, there will be zero judgement towards mental health. We just have to change our perspective.”