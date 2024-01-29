Yash in talks for another Bollywood project?

Yash has already booked his entry in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayana, and now we have learnt that the Kannada superstar is already in talks for his second Hindi project, and even expressed his desire to work with actor Shah Rukh Khan. Yash will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's project

The actor, who has found wide fame with the success of KGF franchise, will be entering the Hindi film industry as Ravana in Tiwari’s cinematic retelling of the legend. For his next outing, he is in talks for an action project.

“Yash understands that he has found a huge fan base among the Hindi audiences due to the success of the KGF franchise. And that is one of the reasons he is excited to enter Bollywood and widen the same,” says a source.

The insider adds, “While he is caught up with the shoot of the next part of KGF and Ramayana, he is in no mood to take it slow. He is already in talks for his second film -- which is an action project. He is having conversations with Red Chillies Entertainment for the project. At the moment, they have discussed the creative ideas with the actor, who has liked it and wants to see how it turns out to be”.

In fact, we also hear there are also murmurs about him expressing his desire to work with actor Shah Rukh Khan. “There have been conversations around him working with Shah Rukh Khan -- and it is an idea which got both of the actors super excited. However, they need the right project to collaborate together as it will come with a lot of expectations, and they don’t want to disappoint their fans. That’s why they want it to be a well-thought move, instead of an impulsive one”.

Meanwhile, a source close to Yash dismissed such claims, saying he is “presently focussing on projects he has in his hands”.

Earlier, we had reported that it is believed that Yash is charging over ₹150 crore for Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor to essay the role of Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. “He is charging between ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore for the film, with ₹100 crore being the minimum, and the higher limit depends on the number of days he is supposed to shoot and give to the schedules,” shared the source at that time.