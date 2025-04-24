You actor Penn Badgley grooves to Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? Watch the viral video

American actor Penn Badgley — known for portraying Joe Goldberg in You and Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl — has emerged as one of the more likeable personalities from Hollywood. Thanks in big part to his meme-worthy interviews, reluctant acceptance of fame, and moves like Jagger! Penn Badgley dancing to Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has set the internet ablaze (Screengrabs: Instagram)

No, we're not talking about his viral video on Meghan Trainor's I Made You Look. Or his other viral video of dancing to Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish.

The new clip that has set the internet ablaze with over 1.9 million views within hours features the actor dancing to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's hit song Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai from the 2000 film!

The video posted by a meme page on Instagram Reels became an instant hit especially among Indian fans. However, Penn — who is currently promoting the final season of Netflix show You — actually danced to ANXIETY by Sleepy Hallow during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show during his walk down the tunnel.

Even so, fans can't help but groove alongside the star!

Watch

Found it hard to believe that this one's an edit? Well, we did, too! A lot can be said about the edits of K-Pop icons and Hollywood stars dancing to Chunari Chunari, but it can be surmised with — why does it fit so well?

But if you do want to watch the OG, here's a look!

Here's the original video

What's interesting is that even though it wasn't initially intended as that, the steps do seem to resemble the hookstep of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai that we've all grown up doing! Instagram users who watched the two videos definitely seemed to agree, as one wrote, “Why does it look like the exact choreography too”.

Social media loves desi Penn!

The comments section was filled with You and Gossip Girl references, with a witty commenter rightfully calling it “the upper east side multiverse”. One user referenced the edited song, writing, “Joe's next victim is Hrithik Roshan,” as another wrote, “Sabko Joe banake Rahul bann rah hai”.

“THE gossip girl dancing to a bollywood song is all I needed,” commented one, ticking off their new 2025 bingo card, as another remarked, “When Joe see a new neighbor shifting next to his house and it’s time to refresh stalking skills”. One also made a meme reference, writing, “POV: Joe finds…You… in India”.

And then ofcourse, was the OG Gossip Girl comment for the OG Gossip Girl: “Spotted, “lonely boy” enjoying a bollywood song. Is there a new story brewing ? You never know. But you do know you love me.”