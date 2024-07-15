Young Hrithik Roshan from Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish, Mickey Dhamejani is set for an acting comeback

More than two decades after making his Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke starring Abhishek Bahchan and Aishwarya Rai, Mickey Dhamejani, has captured headlines yet again after nostalgic photos of him alongside Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra from the sets of Krrish resurfaced online. A still of Dr. Mickey Dhamejani with actor Hrithik Roshan

“It feels nice to be in the limelight yet again. The intention, however, was never to go viral; things happened organically,” Dhamejani tells us hinting at a comeback on the silver screen soon. “Yes, I am open to opportunities in Bollywood and Hollywood. In fact, I am in talks for a Bollywood project. However, my family and I will decide together (if and what to take up),” he shares.

Ask him about his viral photos with Roshan, Dhamejani tells us he only has fond memories of the actor and playing a young Hrithik on the sets of Koi Mil Gaya...! and Krrish. “I remember a drive from Chandigarh to Manali.I was sitting in the same car with Hrithik. During those days, my results were announced, and he had gifted me and my sister bounty chocolates. He even invited me to his house and coached me, teaching me his hand movements and body language since I portrayed a young version of him in the film,” he recounts. He adds he always looked up to Roshan and was inspired by his dedication to the craft.

Dhamejani, who started acting at the age of five, has featured in 300 commercials and over 10 films including Ishq Vishk and Julia Robert’s Eat Pray Love . He quit acting at the age of 17 and earned an MBBS degree with an MS in Ophthalmology. He is now a lasik and cataract specialist.

Reflecting on his transition from Bollywood to pursuing medicine, Dhamejani, who headlined the TV show Gharwali Uparwali Aur Sunny, explains: “It was an active decision to step away and pursue studies full time to become an eye surgeon. Education was a crucial part of my family. Even between takes, I would study.” He hails from a lineage of medical professionals, a factor that he says influenced his decision to earn an MBBS degree. Sharing the personal motivation behind choosing ophthalmology, Dhamejani says, “Since childhood, I’ve had high-powered glasses, struggling with poor eyesight. Even on sets, I would simply memorise my lines and shoot the scenes.” He further recalls, “My mother’s early cataract due to high BP also played a role. It made me realise the importance of eye health and inspired me to specialise in this field.”

Ask him if he has aspirations beyond mainstream stardom, he emphasises a desire to contribute positively to society, especially in eye care. “I would like to be part of a Karan Johar or Yash Raj project. But the purpose is not just to become a mainstream movie star. I am after all, an ophthalmologist. I would want to channelise whatever opportunities come my way, for greater good of society,” he wraps up.