8 recent Bollywood on-screen couples with zero chemistry: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Bollywood movies are impossible without a strong on-screen pair with talk of the town romance. But many great pairs in theory result in an underwhelming on-screen performance. Poor direction, unsuccessful script writing, or just incompatible physical features can make a good romance go bad. Let's take a look at recent Bollywood on-screen couples with poor chemistry.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s pairing with Bollywood Queen Deepika Padukone was envisioned to exhibit a rebellious romance. It unfortunately did not work for fans with Shakun Batra’s screenplay for Gehraiyaan leaving them wanting more. With Deepika on-screen, the audience expected something memorable, but the pairing just did not seem to deliver.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The real-life couple seemed to disappoint audience with their pale on-screen chemistry in Brahmastra: Part One. With so many elements in play, their chemistry was definitely not one that took the attention. Shiva and Isha just seemed out of sync throughout the film, with Ayan Mukherji receiving great criticism for poor pairing and unnatural dialogue delivery, taking away from the romance.

Deepika Padukone and Hritik Roshan

Given that they're two of Bollywood’s hottest actors, Deepika and Hrithik Roshan’s pairing was much awaited by fans in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The script was just not in these two’s favour, leaving the audience with nothing more to see than constant staring or glaring between the two characters throughout the movie.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani

With the age gap between these two, finding the chemistry was surely going to be a problem. Radhe was heavily criticised for its poor pairing, with critics saying that Disha Patani evidently looked “uncomfortable” performing next to Salman Khan, leaving all Sallu Bhai fans disappointed.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s pairing did not reflect an ounce of chemistry in Dunki, fully masking the romantic aspect of the movie. Fans criticised the movie for its lack of focus on romance, especially because it starred Bollywood’s king of romance.

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff

Student of The Year 2 was a flop at the box office, and the lack of chemistry between the lead stars is one of the many reasons why this movie did not match up to the expectations set by its prequel. SOTY was a fan favourite all because of the unmatched chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. With Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s non-existent on-screen chemistry, the casting received major criticism.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar

Samrat Prithviraj received major backlash because of its unsuccessful pairing of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. Fans criticised the immense age gap between the two costars, making it impossible for any sort of chemistry to be displayed on screen.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Adipurush holds the record of the most expensive Indian film to ever be made with a 700 crore budget lacked successful on-screen pairing of costars with Prabhas and Kriti’s lack of chemistry catching the eye of critics. While the couple has rumours of being together off-screen, their sync in Adipurush was off, leaving fans disappointed.