Zakir Khan, Neha Kakkar announce breaks; experts say burnout from work and social media is on the rise
Comedian Zakir Khan announced a big break from work for health reasons during a show in Hyderabad. It has sparked discussions about the need for such breaks.
On Tuesday, a video from comedian Zakir Khan’s recent show in Hyderabad went viral after he spoke about taking a long break from work to focus on his health. Addressing the audience, Zakir said the hiatus could last three to five years, potentially until 2028, 2029 or even 2030, once he wraps up his current commitments.
He said, "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much.”
The clip has sparked conversation online around burnout and the growing need to pause and reset. In recent months, several public figures have also spoken about stepping away from work or social media to protect their mental health, highlighting how constant pressure and round-the-clock visibility can take a toll. On Monday, singer Neha Kakkar sparked concern online after sharing (and later deleting) an Instagram Story announcing a break. We talk to experts and celebs.
Experts Explain
Psychologists say taking a break doesn’t mean you’re “weak”, it often means you’re spotting the warning signs early. Burnout can show up as emotional exhaustion, low motivation, irritability, anxiety, poor sleep and even physical symptoms, and it rarely disappears after one weekend of rest.
Clinical psychologist Pulkit Sharma says, “No one wants anything average anymore… In this quest for the best, people are facing burnout.” Psychologist Priyanka Varma adds that while celebrities may have the cushion of a “decent bank balance”, the need to pause is widespread. She notes burnout often comes from being misaligned with your career and is “different from physical tiredness”. With Indians spending nearly seven hours a day on screens, digital fatigue is only rising, and for many, stepping back is becoming the real form of self-preservation.
Why social media breaks are also becoming common
Comedian-actor Jamie Lever, who took a break from social media in late December 2025, said she needed a “creative holiday” after feeling exhausted by the constant pressure to perform online alongside her work on stage, TV and films. “Social media can be brutal… people just want to write something to put you off,” she tells us.
Actor Ronit Roy, who took a month-long break from social media in November last year, said the constant pressure to stay available online can get overwhelming. “I reply to all my fans, but it can’t become a daily routine… when I have to prep for a role, I need to cut off,” he tells us, adding that non-stop requests eventually become too much to handle.
Counselling psychologist Sachita Sethi points out that social media often “triggers a cycle of comparison, which can quietly chip away at confidence”. “Quitting or stopping use of social media for even a brief period of time helps deal with various concerns such as depression, anxiety, fear of missing out and low self-esteem,” she says.
Micro-breaks that actually help (even if you can’t ‘disappear’)
Try this: a no-phone hour after waking up, one quiet evening a week (no plans, no guilt), switching off notifications for non-essential apps, a weekend where you don’t post, you just live, and a proper lunch break without screens.
