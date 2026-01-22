Zakir Khan, Neha Kakkar announce breaks; experts say burnout from work and social media is on the rise

On Tuesday, a video from comedian Zakir Khan’s recent show in Hyderabad went viral after he spoke about taking a long break from work to focus on his health. Addressing the audience, Zakir said the hiatus could last three to five years, potentially until 2028, 2029 or even 2030, once he wraps up his current commitments. Zakir Khan, Neha Kakkar, Jamie Lever

He said, "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much.”

The clip has sparked conversation online around burnout and the growing need to pause and reset. In recent months, several public figures have also spoken about stepping away from work or social media to protect their mental health, highlighting how constant pressure and round-the-clock visibility can take a toll. On Monday, singer Neha Kakkar sparked concern online after sharing (and later deleting) an Instagram Story announcing a break. We talk to experts and celebs.

Experts Explain Psychologists say taking a break doesn’t mean you’re “weak”, it often means you’re spotting the warning signs early. Burnout can show up as emotional exhaustion, low motivation, irritability, anxiety, poor sleep and even physical symptoms, and it rarely disappears after one weekend of rest.

Clinical psychologist Pulkit Sharma says, “No one wants anything average anymore… In this quest for the best, people are facing burnout.” Psychologist Priyanka Varma adds that while celebrities may have the cushion of a “decent bank balance”, the need to pause is widespread. She notes burnout often comes from being misaligned with your career and is “different from physical tiredness”. With Indians spending nearly seven hours a day on screens, digital fatigue is only rising, and for many, stepping back is becoming the real form of self-preservation.