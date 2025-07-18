Ronit Roy reveals how being compared to Amitabh Bachchan pushed him to change: ‘I did everything but drugs’

Actor Ronit Roy started his career with films but gained recognition through his performances in television shows. However, his journey to fame was far from smooth. The actor has often spoken about his struggles during his initial days. Now, in an interview with Hindi Rush, Ronit recalled how being called the Amitabh Bachchan of television changed his life. Ronit Roy recalls being called 'Amitabh Bachchan of television.'

Ronit Roy on being called Amitabh Bachchan of television

Ronit said that he is very proud to be called the Amitabh Bachchan of television and added, "It changed my life. We didn't have to think of petrol and all. But when I came on TV and I was called AB of TV, one day, my wife Neelam and I were going somewhere and we were talking about it. Now, there was a positive pressure of it. I thought, 'Aap apni aadatein badlo aur unko follow karo. Aapse koi galti na ho jaaye joh unpe reflect na kare. Aap koi aisa kaam nai karo. Turning point yeh hua ke mere aadatein joh badli.' (I felt I wanted to become like this and change my habits because I never wanted to have any bad habit that could perhaps reflect upon him)."

Ronit Roy on he left alcohol after being called Amitabh Bachchan of television

When asked what habits he changed, Ronit said, "I've done everything that a young guy does, except for drugs. I never did drugs. I used to drink, but now I don’t. I never got late on set. Phir kuch buri aadatein aapki soch mein hoti hai, jaise ki eersha. Toh yeh saare badlaav mere mein tabse aaye jabse unke naam se mujhe compare kiya. Bada aadmi kaisa hota hai? Unke jaisa hota hai? Toh woh baatein toh laao. (Then there were some internal things about it which needed change. For example, jealousy. You can't get jealous of anyone. I thought if I'm compared to a person like him, I should also imbibe a big man's qualities which I tried to)."

Ronit was last seen in the movie Maa, which also featured Kajol and Indraneil Sengupta and was produced by Ajay Devgn. He is currently a part of the television show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, where he plays the role of Maharaj Someshvara. The show also stars Urva Savaliya, Abhinav Sharma, Krissann Barretto, Anuja Sathe, Sapna Thakur, Avinesh Rekhi, Riddhi Sharma, Rumi Khan, and Padmini Kolhapure, and is available to watch on SonyLIV.