David Miller: We are eager to maintain our momentum against India

“It will be a huge occasion in Kolkata. Both the teams are in decent form and we are eager to maintain our momentum against India, the host nation and the tournament favourites,” South African cricketer David Miller tells us exclusively, ahead of the big match between India and South Africa on Sunday at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. David Miller

Considering both the sides are in great form, Miller hopes for a face-off: “Both the Proteas and team India have a strong chance. In the semi-finals and final, it will come down to who plays well on the day and who responds well to the pressure of the big occasion. For the Proteas, I hope our time has come.”

He adds that he and his team mates “have enjoyed the experience of playing in India as many from the Proteas have played often in the IPL, and there is no more exciting place than India to play cricket”. Ask what he likes the most about playing here, and Miller says, “The passion! You can feel the passion from the moment when you arrive at the stadium. Indian supporters love the game and know the game - it’s a privilege to play here.”

In awe of team India’s current form. Miller says, “The team is full of high-quality players who can win a match on their own. Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) have done that so many times, and (Jasprit) Bumrah is world class. We have played with and against each other many times, and so we all know each other quite well. I get along well with Hardik Pandya, and we have shared some great times together with Gujurat Titans in the IPL.”

His performance in the World Cup so far has been exceptional. Ask if the batting conditions in India have helped him, and Miller says, “The batting conditions vary across the country, but, so far, our batting unit has been going well. We are not getting ahead of ourselves and will keep taking each match as it comes.”

Meanwhile, having spent so much time in India, has he explored any cities during his time off? “Training and playing takes most of my time. But, I usually spend any free time on the golf course. I love that game,” says the cricketer, who has explored a new relation with India by engaging in a cap business. A lover of caps, Miller, who has collaborated with Lit-Af.in, an Indian headwear brand, says, “You always need a cap in India. I have always loved wearing caps.”

