FIFA 2026: The secret behind hidden logos at the World Cup

Catching a glimpse of your favourite football stars arriving for a match this week? You might notice something bizarre: brand logos taped over, and stadium signs hidden under massive sheets. German sensation Jamal Musiala had to put tape over the logo of his personal Beats by Dre headphones as he walked into the stadium (Photo: X)

Even the condiment bottles in media lounges have had their labels covered. It is all part of FIFA’s strict, zero-tolerance “clean stadium” rule for the 2026 World Cup. Here is the real story behind the lockdown:

Why is FIFA tape-covering everything? The business model relies corporate sponsors who pay premium fees for exclusive rights. In return, FIFA guarantees them that they will be the only brands seen by billions of viewers worldwide.

To protect these contracts, FIFA enforces rules to stop “ambush marketing.”

This is when a rival brand (that didn’t pay a single dime to FIFA) tries to sneak free publicity by getting its logo on TV during tournament events.

If a company didn’t pay to be an official partner, FIFA ensures its logo vanishes from the broadcast.