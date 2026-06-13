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    How to turn your ceramic trinkets into a matchbox

    Turn a simple ceramic container into a stylish match holder with this quick four-step DIY

    Published on: Jun 13, 2026 1:43 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
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    If you've ever admired those stylish ceramic match holders on Pinterest, here's a simple way to make one yourself. With a ceramic container, a peel-and-stick striker pad and a few matches, you can create a functional décor piece that looks chic on a desk, coffee table or vanity in just a few minutes.

    Turn your ceramic trinkets into a matchbox
    Turn your ceramic trinkets into a matchbox

    Step 1: Peel Your Striker Sticker

    Peel a circular, adhesive-backed match striker sheet off its backing. You can easily find these online.

    Step 2: Smooth It onto the Base

    Flip your ceramic holder or trinket upside down. Press the adhesive striker circle firmly into the recessed center of the base, smoothing down the edges so it sticks perfectly flat.

    Step 3: Test the Friction

    Hold a match firmly and swipe it across the newly added honeycomb pad on the bottom to ensure a clean, smooth spark.

    Step 4: Load and Display

    Flip the ceramic piece right-side up, drop the rest of your matches then close the top opening and set it out on your desk or vanity as a chic, functional decor piece.

    Once assembled, your DIY match holder is equal parts practical and decorative. It's an easy craft that instantly elevates everyday essentials, proving that even something as simple as a box of matches can become a stylish home accent.

    • Aadrika Sominder
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aadrika Sominder

      Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More

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