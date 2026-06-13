How to turn your ceramic trinkets into a matchbox

If you've ever admired those stylish ceramic match holders on Pinterest, here's a simple way to make one yourself. With a ceramic container, a peel-and-stick striker pad and a few matches, you can create a functional décor piece that looks chic on a desk, coffee table or vanity in just a few minutes.

Step 1: Peel Your Striker Sticker Peel a circular, adhesive-backed match striker sheet off its backing. You can easily find these online.

Step 2: Smooth It onto the Base Flip your ceramic holder or trinket upside down. Press the adhesive striker circle firmly into the recessed center of the base, smoothing down the edges so it sticks perfectly flat.

Step 3: Test the Friction Hold a match firmly and swipe it across the newly added honeycomb pad on the bottom to ensure a clean, smooth spark.

Step 4: Load and Display Flip the ceramic piece right-side up, drop the rest of your matches then close the top opening and set it out on your desk or vanity as a chic, functional decor piece.

Once assembled, your DIY match holder is equal parts practical and decorative. It's an easy craft that instantly elevates everyday essentials, proving that even something as simple as a box of matches can become a stylish home accent.