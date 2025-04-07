Max out your mood: Why ‘more’ is the new minimal

Minimalism had its moment — bare walls, sleek furniture and neutral tones once ruled Pinterest feeds. But scroll through Instagram today, and you’ll notice a louder, livelier design aesthetic stealing the show. Inside Sonam Kapoor's maximalist home in Mumbai.

With over 246,000 views and growing, the hashtag #maximalistinteriors is setting the tone for a new kind of home — one that celebrates colour, character and curated chaos. This isn’t just a social media trend, though. It’s a shift in how people want to live. After spending more time indoors over the past few years, many homeowners are craving spaces that feel warm, personal and a little over the top. “There’s a growing desire for interiors that feel expressive and lived-in,” say Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal, and Abhishek Agrawal, co-founders of Maanavi Homes.

So, what exactly is maximalism? It’s less about perfection and more about personality. Think mixing textures, patterns, vintage finds and bold hues to tell a story. As Natasha Jain, co-founder of Natelier by Bent Chair, puts it: “Maximalism is an artful way of living, where interiors become a canvas for memories and passions.”

A little bit of this, a little bit of that

At first glance, maximalist spaces might seem like a visual overload — but don’t be fooled. The key lies in thoughtful layering. Designers recommend starting with a strong colour base (deep greens, terracotta tones or classic black and gold) and adding personality through plush rugs, textured upholstery, gallery walls, sculptural lighting and unique accessories.

Pattern-on-pattern? Yes, but with intention. A floral couch can sit happily beside a geometric rug if the colours speak to each other. Antique mirrors can hang next to abstract prints. The trick is letting one bold element lead, and building around it.

Maximalism, however, doesn’t ignore function. Smart storage — from hidden compartments to show-stopping cabinets — helps strike that sweet spot between expressive and excessive. It’s about filling your home with things you love, without it feeling like a yard sale exploded in your living room.

More than just pretty decor

What really sets maximalism apart is the emotion it carries. Every item is there for a reason — whether it’s a quirky vase or your grandmum’s old trunk that now doubles as a coffee table. “Maximalism is not cluttering,” clarifies Amruth Sampige, co-founder of Dash Square, adding, “Clutter results from accumulation without purpose; maximalism thrives on storytelling.”

Natasha agrees: “It’s about organised boldness. Each element should have a role, whether aesthetic or emotional.” So if you’ve been holding back, here’s your cue. Maximalism isn’t about rules — it’s about rhythm and freedom. And maybe, letting your home look like you.