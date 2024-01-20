Revealed: Ram Mandir and Ram Path lighting all set to enhance pilgrims' experience

As the world awaits the opening of the Ram Mandir in the city of Ayodhya, final touches are being set and with new images doing the rounds online, it's a stunning picture to behold. What stands out in the architecture is the beautiful customised lighting that has been done by Signify. Prominent sections of the Ram Mandir have been brought out beautifully and 110 unique ornamental poles have been placed on Ram Path. Here are more details. Customised ceiling lighting in Ram Mandir Temple in Ayodhya

For the parkota area of the temple, the light fixtures are strategically placed on walls, columns, and ceilings. With the aim to make them almost invisible to pilgrims, they are discreet in size, reducing glare yet giving out brightness. Their unique placing lies in their specific beam angle, perfectly bringing attention to the temple's intricate carvings.

The ramps and sculptures have been effectively illuminated by step lights, LED strips with profiles, and a blend of decorative fixtures like post tops and in ground up-lighters.

A special mention of the landscape lighting on Kuber tila, further adds to the grandeur of the Ram Temple accentuating its architecture. Within the Pilgrim facility centre, indoor lighting fixtures marry functionality with aesthetics.

The divine atmosphere continues with the Ram Path, which is the main arterial path from Dharampath gate leading to Ram Mandir. The spotlight here is on the ornamental pole with a majestic lighting fixture and a top bracket crafted to replicate Lord Ram's iconic bow and arrow. The unique installation design exudes a regal look with craftsmanship that emulates Lord Ram’s bow and arrow in minute detail. The bottom of the pole bears images of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Also, featuring in a big way is the lighting for Dharampath Gate and Surya Stambh Gate, visibly elevating the architectural beauty of the structure. It brings out the visual appeal of Ayodhya’s nightscapes.

Talking about this Vikas Malhotra, Business Head, Systems and Services, Signify, Greater India shared enthusiasm for this exceptional project, stating, "The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a milestone event in the history of India and we are honoured to light up Ayodhya’s landscape with our distinct range of lights. Our lighting designs at the Ram Mandir and Ram Path are a harmonious blend of heritage and cutting-edge technology, capturing the essence of Lord Ram’s triumph, illuminating the space to honuor the divine journey and celebrating its unique heritage."