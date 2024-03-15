Riken Yamamoto has been named the winner of the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize

Yokohama-based Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto has won the prestigious 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize. Regarded as the pinnacle of architectural excellence, this accolade highlights Yamamoto’s substantial contribution to the project. Yamamoto will be formally honored at a ceremony in Chicago, Ill., in the summer of 2024. Public on May 16. Illinois Institute of Technology’s S. Chicago Architecture Center.

Yamamoto’s architectural philosophy is based on community integration and the harmonious coexistence of public and private spaces. Drawing inspiration from traditional Japanese and Greek architectural styles, designing designs that encourage social interaction while respecting individual freedom.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

His notable projects, such as the GAZEBO in Yokohama and the Tianjin Library in China, exemplify his commitment to developing public relations through innovative design

Yamamoto will be formally honoured at a ceremony in Chicago, Ill., in the summer of 2024. Public on May 16. Illinois Institute of Technology’s S. Chicago Architecture Center.