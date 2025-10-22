Diwali nightmare | Priya Malik on her dress catching fire: It was a near-death scare; lost my engagement ring too

The Bigg Boss fame actor says, “Never in my life have I faced such a situation. I am a mentally strong person, but this has shaken me to the core. The image of the accident getting engulfed in flames from head to shoulder, is unforgettable!

Actor-poet Priya Malik recently faced a “near-death scare” after her Anarkali dress caught fire on Diwali night. Describing it as the “scariest” incident of her life, she reveals she momentarily thought, “I am gone!” During the chaos, she also lost her diamond engagement ring.

Recounting the event, Priya explains, “After puja,while celebrating with my family outside my Bandra home, this happened. I love dressing up on occasion, so I was wearing a flowy Anarkali suit which caught fire from the diya behind me.”

She adds, “My parents shouted from behind. My instant reaction was to get rid of my dress, so I lifted my Anarkali top from the front. But in the bid to take it off, it got stuck on my head. My father helped me take it off, and my mom gave me her dupatta to cover myself. Anything could have happened.”

The family immediately took her to Hinduja Hospital in Khar. “Thankfully, it was all superficial burns. My artificial hair bun got burnt but saved my original hair. I have burns on my back, waist, shoulder, and finger, but they will heal soon,” she shares.

Priya’s other significant regret is losing her ring. “I lost my diamond engagement ring. We were just outside my home compound but could not find it despite a thorough search. Woh kehte hain na: Museebat kuch na kuch le jaati hai. Probably, it was the ring for me. That’s how I am consoling myself!” she says.

After sharing the incident on Instagram, she was flooded with messages. “Besides wishes from well-wishers, people are narrating incidents they have faced this year or in previous years. It’s really scary, and I never knew it’s so dangerous. One understands only when it happens to them,” she signs off.