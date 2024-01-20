Doggies in a tux: Pets ki pawri ho rahi hai!

Pets are dropping their own swag as they don stylish suits, bows, sequins and more (Shutterstock and (R) The Papaw Cartel )

Ismat Tahseen

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

You're all set to go glam in a gorgeous outfit at a party? Well, guess what? You may have to share the spotlight with your four-legged pal. In a cool trend, pets have been getting all dressed up for their 'pawri' with the snazziest outfits. Pretty poufy dresses to shimmery gowns and swag sweatshirts are making for hot canine and feline couture.



'At least a 60 per cent rise in demand'

Cute, Instagrammable and expression of love, whatever be the reason, people enjoy dressing up their pets, especially at occasions. Affirming the trend, Paras Bhanushali of luxury pet clothing and accessories brand, The Papaw Cartel, "There's already a trend in the rest of the world, but of late, the trend is catching up in India now and we are seeing a rise in people dressing their pets up in cute outfits; in fact, in the last week itself, there has been a 60 per cent increase demand for pet outfits. Just as humans have their occasions, in the poet industry too, there are seasons and festivals and other important calendar days matter. They're buying tuxedos and jackets as well as anything that is shimmery, for parties. Since it's cooler, they're also looking for hoodies and T-shirts. And if they're going on a vacay to an island destination, they choose tropical prints and nautical stripes in outfits."

There's no one-size-fits-all here, they the clothes are customised as per the customer's needs. "Often, they also come with screen grabs and other reference photos and have their pets clothes made that way."



Cats get their pret purr-fectly in place

Shachi Mehta with her pet (Instagram)





The stylish line-up is seeing pets don a bunch of cute outfits. Shachi Mehta, founder, Petriot, an apparel clothing store for dogs and cats shares what is big this season. "The hottest look now is the tuxedo. For pups and kittens, in big demand are pink Barbiecore sweaters and striped dresses. Hipster-style glitter bandanas, bows and blingy collars make for the stylish accessories." She elaborates, "When it comes to clothing for female dogs, sequinned tiered dresses in blue ice, pink ice and yellow ice are the top choices along with frilled tutus and for our handsome hunk doggies, classic tuxedos are a must. Also hot are unisex polo necks sweaters and holographic tracksuits. Accessories that go well for the party are French beret hats and glares."



Staying warm, stylishly

For many who are set to jet off and party in colder weather, pet dressing matches that vibe. Shares Raina Shivdasani, founder of Pawpourri. "The fashion and apparel segment within the pet industry is growing 10-fold and this season, we've seen pup parents excited about our jacket range which has fleece lining, Korean faux fur collars and leash openings in trendy styles. They also like chic printed t-shirts with quirky sayings, which reinstates the thought: Always keeping your pooch stylish and adorable!"

Peach Fuzz adds to the pret line-up

The aesthetics are all about being high style. Megha Jain, pet outfit designer shares ideas. “Sweatshirts with a cute patch of sequins, that adds a cool funk to casual wear are big. Some have cool slogans like, Spoilt Brat' and 'I'm my own muse' and some like tie-dye stuff. Winter hues like dark maroon and red are popular and some even asked if they can have outfits in Peach Fuzz - the Colour of 2024 as a lot of owners want to go matchy-matchy with their pets. Blingy chains and faux fur wrap T-shirts are in, too”





Fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri loves dressing up her pet, Cleo(Maheka Mirpuri)

Says fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri, "My new pet dog Chloe is a year old and he's full of life. At Christmas, he loves poinsettias and I love to dress him up in bright, vibrant colours. For a party, I would love him to wear a large gold bow or gold hairband, which adds that glam factor and puts the look together. It's beautiful to see him resonate with my personality."