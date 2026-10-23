Everyone seems to be ramping up their security”: Ronit Roy

The firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff’s residence has once again brought celebrity security into focus, with actors reassessing their safety amid growing concerns. Actor Ronit Roy, who runs a private security agency, has provided protection to several Bollywood A-listers, including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, as well as Saif Ali Khan following the stabbing incident at his residence. Ronit Roy

Speaking to HT City, Roy (61) says the firing incident outside Tiger Shroff’s residence has once again brought celebrity safety into focus, with demand for professional security rising as actors strengthen existing arrangements and seek fresh protection.

“It’s a normal practice for demand to fluctuate. There are times when it picks up and times when things are slow. However, given the current circumstances, everyone seems to be ramping up their security. There is rise in demand for security. Existing security is being beefed up. New security is being given,” he says.

Roy points to a shift in how celebrities perceive professional protection, saying clients are increasingly recognising its importance. “Earlier, people would question why they needed such security. Now, they understand what we do and why it matters,” he says.

The actor also notes that younger celebrities, including Gen Z, are more receptive to professional security and understand that protection goes beyond physical presence. “They understand that security is not just about having someone with biceps standing beside you; it’s about brains” he says.

According to Roy, enquiries have picked up as celebrities take a more proactive approach to their safety. “Everyone is enquiring about security. Celebrities are increasingly taking steps to protect themselves. People are no longer just window-shopping when it comes to security,” he says.

The shift suggests that celebrity security is increasingly being viewed as a necessary precaution rather than merely a status symbol, particularly amid heightened concerns over personal safety.