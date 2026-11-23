Long before Bajre Da Sitta brought her mainstream fame, singer Rashmeet Kaur was singing shabads at Delhi’s gurdwaras and joining Prabhat Pheris. Singer Rashmeet Kaur (HT )

On Gurpurab today, she recalls her childhood celebrations, particularly the Nagar Kirtan procession from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk to Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib in north Delhi.

“The entire route would be filled with food stalls and different kinds of prasad, making it such exciting and joyous times,” she recalls.

“Visiting a gurdwara on Gurpurab, seeking blessings, participating in langar and seva has been a part of my annual ritual,” says Kaur, adding that her early years learning Gurbani Sangeet at Mata Sundri Academy continue to hold a special place in her heart.