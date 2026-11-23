New Delhi, The Delhi Waqf Board on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the Central Vista Redevelopment Project is of public importance and the feasibility of retaining the Krishi Bhawan mosque within the redevelopment layout deserved examination on the basis of the approved plans and relevant technical material. Feasibility of retaining Krishi Bhawan mosque must be examined: Delhi Waqf Board to HC more

The waqf board said redevelopment must consider feasible alternatives that preserve the existing Qadeemi Mosque and its religious use rather than treating its removal as an inevitable consequence.

Public interest requires that development and the legitimate religious needs of the existing worshippers of the mosque are addressed in a fair, lawful and balanced manner, the waqf board added.

Qadeemi Masjid, a duly notified waqf property, is a more than 100-year-old mosque situated on the premises of Krishi Bhawan which is facing the threat of demolition as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

"The Board's primary request is for consideration of the preservation and retention of the existing mosque. The Board's limited objective is to facilitate a lawful and practical resolution that safeguards public interest, respects the documented religious character of the existing mosque and permits the redevelopment project to proceed in accordance with law," the reply filed by Delhi Waqf Board said.

"The feasibility of retaining the existing mosque within the redevelopment layout deserves examination on the basis of the approved plans and relevant technical material without compromising the essential requirements of the public project," it added.

The board further said the issue of removal of the mosque for execution of a public project was "premature" at this stage and cannot be looked into without adjudication of other related legal issues like relevance of historical records, its notified waqf status and applicable legal protection.

The board's stand came on a petition by the caretaking committee of Qadeemi Masjid or Masjid Krishi Bhawan seeking directions to restrain the authorities from demolishing, dismantling, removing or disturbing the waqf property situated within the compound of Krishi Bhawan without first undertaking a fair, transparent and reasoned consideration of its continued retention.

It asserted that the construction of Common Central Secretariat Buildings on the site cannot, by itself, be treated as sufficient justification for disregarding the notified status and religious character of Masjid Krishi Bhawan.

"The proposed redevelopment of the Central Secretariat complex, including the construction of Common Central Secretariat Buildings 4 and 5, cannot, by itself, be treated as sufficient justification for disregarding the notified status and religious character of Masjid Krishi Bhawan," the reply stated.

"Any proposal for redevelopment must consider feasible alternatives which would preserve the existing mosque and its religious use, rather than treating its removal as an inevitable consequence of the proposed project," it added.

Justice Anish Dayal granted time to the caretaking committee to respond to the waqf's stand and listed the matter for hearing in January.

The senior counsel for the caretaking committee, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, submitted that access to the mosque should not be hindered in the meantime.

The court also asked the waqf board and the Land and Development Office to respond within four weeks to representations made by another petitioner, a worshipper, on the issue of preservation of the mosque, which was primarily being used by central government employees.

The Delhi Waqf Board was represented by lawyer Tushar Sannu.

During the hearing, the court asked the Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to consider "if something can be worked out", considering that the worshippers are employees of the central government and the mosque has existed for several years.

"The larger issue is of prayers... there are employees of all religions. These are your employees. Is there anything in the plan?" the court remarked, as it asked the ASG to seek instructions in the matter.

The ASG responded that so far, there are no facilities for offering prayers in any government-controlled offices.

He suggested that the Delhi Waqf Board make a representation to the Centre on behalf of the employees.

The Centre has earlier filed a reply in the matter, stating that the mosque has to be removed as the establishment of a permanent religious structure within the confines of a government office complex was impermissible and incompatible with the "secular" character of government property.

It has asserted that the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan provides for the redevelopment and reconstruction of buildings for Common Central Secretariat on the plots housing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan to modernise the infrastructure essential to the governance of the nation, and Qadeemi Masjid has to be removed for the execution of the project.

Another petitioner, Mohd Yasir, has sought directions to protect the functional mosque from imminent demolition, saying that "secularism" does not give the Centre any independent source of executive power to demolish religious institutions.

There are legal hurdles that make demolition wholly arbitrary and impermissible, advocate M Sufian Siddiqui has said, while relying upon a 1945 agreement between the then authorities and the predecessor of the Delhi Waqf Board on the usage of the mosque.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.