A 67-year-old German national was found dead in his hotel room in central Kolkata on Monday morning, police said. German national found dead in Kolkata hotel room, police launch investigation (Representative photo) more

Police identified the deceased as Thomas Minten. “The body of a German national was found in the hotel. The body has been sent for autopsy. An investigation is under way. Homicide department officers have gone to the hotel,” a police officer said.

Minten arrived in Kolkata on Saturday and was scheduled to return to Berlin on November 25. He was touring India with the help of a travel agency. He had earlier visited Delhi and Varanasi.

“He had gone for sightseeing on Sunday but returned halfway as he wasn’t feeling well. He was supposed to go for sightseeing again on Monday. When the travel agency failed to reach him, they informed the hotel authorities. When the hotel authorities failed to get any response, the police were informed,” the police officer said.

A police team reached the hotel around 9:40 am and opened the door to find his body. “He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors,” the officer added.