Heard about their marriage from media: Producer of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's next

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s reported upcoming wedding has become the talk of the town. After Sinha’s father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha denied any knowledge about her marriage, film producer Sarvesh Goel, who is producing Sinha-Iqbal’s next project titled Tu Hai Meri Kiran, is the latest to share that he was surprised by the news. Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha (Photo: Yogen Shah)

The actor-couple, who has been shooting for the film for the last two months, is expected to wrap up the final schedule by the end of this month.

Talking about the same, Goel shares, “We wanted Sonakshi and Zaheer to finish the shoot soon as the project is nearing completion, but we didn’t receive their dates. However, after the last day of the shoot on Sunday (June 9), we learned, from media reports, that they were getting married. So, now we understand that it was probably the wedding that caused the delay in dates.”

He informs that the duo has committed to wrap the film by June-end. “Officially, they have not told us anything and it’s fair as it’s their personal matter,” he says, adding that Sinha and Iqbal were scheduled to shoot for two more days but due to the Mumbai rains, the shoot could not happen.

Goel adds that he’s confident that the couple’s chemistry would work in favour of the film. “The actors have worked together in the film Double XL (2022) and the music video Blockbuster. So, we are confident that this jodi will work well for our film as well,” says Goel who is making the film with producer Vishal Rana.

Sinha and Iqbal are reportedly set to tie the knot in Bastian, a Mumbai-based restaurant, on June 23. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair with the couple’s family and close friends in attendance.

Sonakshi was last seen in OTT series Heeramandi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.