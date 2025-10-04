Here's all you need to know about Abhishek Sharma's rumoured girlfriend Laila Faisal

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has been making headlines online following his stellar performance in the Asia Cup 2025 , cementing his reputation as one of India’s rising stars from the world of cricket. Adding to the buzz, his sister Komal Sharma ’s wedding in Ludhiana recently became a social media sensation, especially after a video of Abhishek dancing with mentor Yuvraj Singh to Punjabi music went viral. Amid all the coverage, attention has now shifted to a new name in his orbit—Laila Faisal, rumoured to be his girlfriend, who was spotted at the wedding and in pre-wedding celebrations, including her bachelorette, held in September earlier this year .

Laila Faisal, a London-educated entrepreneur, co-founded the luxury label LRF Designs with her mother, Roohi Faisal. The brand, celebrated for its blend of modern silhouettes and classic Indian textiles, has quickly attracted high-end fashion enthusiasts.

Her education spans an honours degree in psychology from King’s College London and specialised studies in fashion design and branding at the London College of Fashion. Internships with designers like Malan Breton and Rocky Star further refined her fashion acumen.

Speculation about her connection with Abhishek Sharma gained momentum after she publicly praised his record-breaking 135-run T20I innings against England, earlier this year. She has been frequently spotted cheering for him during matches, often alongside his sister Komal, hinting at her closeness to the family. Social media posts from Komal’s pre-wedding festivities, featuring Laila, also sparked discussions about their bond and the rumours surrounding her relationship with the cricketer.