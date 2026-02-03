Amrit Udyan 2026: Blooming beauties at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi open for public viewing from today

When spring arrives in the Capital, it doesn't knock, it makes a heroic entry as the gates to the Rashtrapati Bhavan open for the public to witness Nature's bounty at Amrit Udyan (the erstwhile Mughal Garden). As this segment of the President's Estate reopens today, for the Winter Annuals Edition, here's a lowdown of all that must know and plan beforehand while booking your visit to view its rich flora and fauna in person.

Flowers are in full bloom at the Amrit Udyan inside Rashtrapati Bhawan, which will remain open for public from February 3 to March 31 this time. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)