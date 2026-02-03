Amrit Udyan 2026: Blooming beauties at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi open for public viewing from today
The erstwhile Mughal Garden has opened for public from February 3, 2026. Here is all the information on its flora and fauna that awaits visitors. Read on
When spring arrives in the Capital, it doesn't knock, it makes a heroic entry as the gates to the Rashtrapati Bhavan open for the public to witness Nature's bounty at Amrit Udyan (the erstwhile Mughal Garden). As this segment of the President's Estate reopens today, for the Winter Annuals Edition, here's a lowdown of all that must know and plan beforehand while booking your visit to view its rich flora and fauna in person.
Previously, the gardens opened to public only once a year. But now, these open twice a year. The Summer Annuals of Amrit Udyan 2025 were made accessible to general public from August 16 to September 14, 2025.
In its this edition, too, the gardens will remain open on all days until March 31 but shall remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance, and shall also remain closed on the occasion of the festival of Holi.
Make a note:
ID proof: Do carry your digital visitor pass, acquired after registering, along with a government identity proof.
Allowed: Mobile phones, wallets/purses, electronic keys.
Not allowed: Eatables, tobacco products, cigarettes, backpacks, camera (still and video), arms and ammunition.
Available inside: Drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities
Only those visitors accompanied with infants can carry water and milk bottles.
Catch It Live
What: Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026
Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan (Entry from Gate 35 near North Avenue)
When: February 3 to March 31
Timing: 10am to 6pm (Entry closes at 5pm)
Entry: Free (visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in)
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat on the Yellow and Violet Lines (Shuttle Bus available from 9.30am to 4pm) & Shivaji Stadium on the Airport Express Line
Story by Shubhangi Mukherjee