    Amrit Udyan 2026: Blooming beauties at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi open for public viewing from today

    The erstwhile Mughal Garden has opened for public from February 3, 2026. Here is all the information on its flora and fauna that awaits visitors. Read on 

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 9:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    When spring arrives in the Capital, it doesn't knock, it makes a heroic entry as the gates to the Rashtrapati Bhavan open for the public to witness Nature's bounty at Amrit Udyan (the erstwhile Mughal Garden). As this segment of the President's Estate reopens today, for the Winter Annuals Edition, here's a lowdown of all that must know and plan beforehand while booking your visit to view its rich flora and fauna in person.

    Flowers are in full bloom at the Amrit Udyan inside Rashtrapati Bhawan, which will remain open for public from February 3 to March 31 this time. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    Flowers are in full bloom at the Amrit Udyan inside Rashtrapati Bhawan, which will remain open for public from February 3 to March 31 this time. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    The route for the visitors will include Bal Vatika, Pulmeria Garden, Banyan Garden, Bonsai Garden, Babbling Brook, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    The route for the visitors will include Bal Vatika, Pulmeria Garden, Banyan Garden, Bonsai Garden, Babbling Brook, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

    Previously, the gardens opened to public only once a year. But now, these open twice a year. The Summer Annuals of Amrit Udyan 2025 were made accessible to general public from August 16 to September 14, 2025.

    Tulips and roses are the highlight of the Winter Annuals at Amrit Udyan. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    Tulips and roses are the highlight of the Winter Annuals at Amrit Udyan. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

    In its this edition, too, the gardens will remain open on all days until March 31 but shall remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance, and shall also remain closed on the occasion of the festival of Holi.

    Quote
    A total of 85 winter flowering annuals have been planted this time. The bulbous crops include daffodil, hyacinth, and calla lily, while the seedlings include dahlia and calendula. - Avneesh Banswal, Horticulturist, Rashtrapati Bhavan
    The Nature trail here also has a peacock point! If you're lucky, you might spot the National Bird showing off its plume. (Photo: ANI)
    The Nature trail here also has a peacock point! If you’re lucky, you might spot the National Bird showing off its plume. (Photo: ANI)

    Make a note:

    ID proof: Do carry your digital visitor pass, acquired after registering, along with a government identity proof.

    Allowed: Mobile phones, wallets/purses, electronic keys.

    Not allowed: Eatables, tobacco products, cigarettes, backpacks, camera (still and video), arms and ammunition.

    Available inside: Drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities

    Only those visitors accompanied with infants can carry water and milk bottles.

    Quote
    For better crowd management, walk-in visitors will not be allowed this year. It’s mandatory for everyone to book their slots online before visiting the gardens. - Navika Gupta, Deputy press secretary to the President
    Visitors here must not miss out exploring the Babbling Brook — a water stream with cascades — and Banyan Garden with reflexology paths. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    Visitors here must not miss out exploring the Babbling Brook — a water stream with cascades — and Banyan Garden with reflexology paths. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

    Catch It Live

    What: Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026

    Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan (Entry from Gate 35 near North Avenue)

    When: February 3 to March 31

    Timing: 10am to 6pm (Entry closes at 5pm)

    Entry: Free (visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in)

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat on the Yellow and Violet Lines (Shuttle Bus available from 9.30am to 4pm) & Shivaji Stadium on the Airport Express Line

    Story by Shubhangi Mukherjee

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

