An architect’s canvas explores the spiritual and the spatial

Artist and architect Vasant Dora’s solo exhibition, Aaveg: Between the Finite and the Infinite, curated by Jyoti A Kathpalia, opened on Friday at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre. Vasant Dora and Jyoti A Kathpalia

The exhibition features two core series: Habitat Scapes and Samsara. While Habitat Scapes captures urban structures and built environments, Samsara transitions into a deeper reflection on life, existence, and the dynamic balance of Shiva-Shakti and Purusha-Prakriti.

Blending his architectural precision with fluid artistic expression, Dora uses grids, geometric forms, and bold colours to depict human experience.

“I present two works in dialogue with each other. How can one separate the lived from the spiritual, or the habitat from the samsara. I have attempted to express the human condition both as matter and also as a surge of energies, emotions and forces,” said Dora.